Asia Cup: PCB chief meets Pakistan players before India clash 

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the national team at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on Saturday. The meeting came ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 clash against India. Naqvi, who also heads the Asian Cricket Council, was present during Pakistan's training session but avoided media questions about the team's canceled pre-match press conference.

Media silence Pakistan team avoids media interaction ahead of India clash The Pakistan cricket team has avoided media interaction ahead of their highly- anticipated match against India. This is the second time in a row during the Asia Cup that they have canceled a pre-match press conference, fueling speculation of growing tension within the camp. The decision comes amid ongoing controversies, including India's seven-wicket victory over Pakistan last Sunday, which was marred by a handshake snub by Indian players.

Press conference controversy Naqvi's cryptic response to media queries When Naqvi was spotted leaving Pakistan's net session at the ICC Academy on Saturday, reporters asked him why the team had been avoiding the media. The PCB chief could only smile as he dodged the query. However, when pressed further by reporters, he said, .".. we'll talk soon." This has led to speculation that another PCB-held press conference could be on the cards to address both the handshake controversy and their recent back-and-forth with ICC.