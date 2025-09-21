Highest individual scores for Australia vs India in Women's ODIs 

Beth Mooney 's explosive innings of 138 off just 75 balls propelled Australia to a massive total of 412/10 in the third and final Women's ODI against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. She arrived at number four in the game and played a record-breaking knock, which helped Australia defeat India by a margin of 43 runs. Here, we look at the highest individual scores for Australia versus India in WODIs.

#1 Beth Mooney - 138 in Delhi (2025) Mooney's 138 in Delhi is now the highest score by an Australian against India in WODIs. She reached her century in just 57 balls, equaling Karen Rolton's record for the third-fastest hundred (WODIs). Mooney walked in when Australia were 150/2 in the 22nd over. She shared a 106-run stand alongside Ellyse Perry and 82 with Ashleigh Gardner. Her 138 came from 75 balls. The dasher hit 23 fours and a six as Australia scripted their joint-highest WODI team total (412/10).

#2 Alyssa Healy - 133 in Vadodara (2018) Mooney went past the previous best score recorded by Alyssa Healy, who scored a fiery 133 of just 115 balls in the 2018 Vadodara affair. The opener, who batted with remarkable intent, hammered 17 fours and two sixes as Australia posted a mammoth 332/7 after opting to bat. The Aussie bowlers later bowled exceedingly well to dismiss India to 235/10 in the 45th over.