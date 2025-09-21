These Australian batters boast multiple WODI centuries against India

Beth Mooney scored a blistering 138 runs off just 75 balls, leading her team to a mammoth total of 412/10 in the third and final WODI against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mooney walked in when Australia were 150/2 in the 22nd over. This was her second WODI hundred against India as Australia recorded a 43-run win. On this note, let's look at the Aussie batters with multiple WODI centuries against India.

Mooney Beth Mooney - 2 Mooney's 138 in the aforementioned Delhi match is the highest score by an Australian batter against India in WODIs. She reached her century in just 57 balls, equaling Karen Rolton's record for the third-fastest hundred in Women's ODIs. Mooney's other hundred against the team was an unbeaten 125 off 133 balls in the 2021 Mackay match, which Australia won by five wickets. The dasher opened for the Aussies that day.

Blackwell Alex Blackwell - 2 Former batter Alex Blackwell also features on this list. Her maiden WODI hundred against India came in the first innings of the 2008 Canberra match. The opener scored an unbeaten 106 off 145 balls as Australia posted 281/3 and later won by 118 runs. In another Canberra WODI against India in 2016, the right-handed batter scored a 112-ball 114 while batting at number four. Her brilliance helped Australia (276/6) prevail by 101 runs.