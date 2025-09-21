Who has scored the fastest hundred in WODIs by balls?

India's vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made history by scoring the second-fastest century in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). She achieved the milestone in just 50 balls during the third match against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium , New Delhi. The same game saw Australia's Beth Mooney record a 57-ball hundred. On this note, we look at the batters with the fastest hundred in the WODI format.

#3 Karen Rolton - 57 balls Karen Rolton, the Australian legend, was once the owner of the fastest hundred in Women's ODIs, reaching the milestone in just 57 balls. She arrived at number three in her side's chase of 170 runs in the 2000 World Cup match against South Africa in Lincoln, New Zealand. Rolton scored runs for fun and returned unbeaten on 107 off 67 balls as Australia won by nine wickets. The dasher smoked 18 fours that day.

#3 Beth Mooney - 57 balls Rolton now shares the third spot on this list with her compatriot Mooney, who made her willow talk in the aforementioned Delhi match. Batting at number four, she came out with intent and help carry on the momentum the top order provided. Mooney toyed with the Indian bowlers en route to her 57-ball ton. She eventually departed for 138 off 75 balls. The dasher hit 23 fours and a six as Australia scripted their joint-highest ODI team total (412/10).

#2 Smriti Mandhana - 50 balls Mandhana's blitzkrieg in Delhi pushed Mooney and Rolton on the third spot. The opener kept India in the contest, scoring at a brisk pace from the onset. Mandhana hit a 23-ball fifty before completing a 50-ball hundred. She ended up getting a score of 125 from just 63 balls. In her record-breaking innings, Mandhana struck 17 boundaries and five sixes though India (369/10) fell short of the target. Neverthless, the team recorded the highest team total against Australia in WODIs.