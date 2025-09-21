Sahibzada Farhan shines versus India, completes 4,000 T20 runs: Stats

Farhan's 45-ball 58 had five fours and three sixes. He struck at 128.89. Playing his 24th T20I, Farhan has raced to 510 runs at 21.25. This was his 4th fifty. He owns 31 sixes and 35 fours, as per ESPNcricinfo. His strike rate in T20Is read 121.42.

Playing his 133rd match in T20s, Farhan has raced past 4,000 runs. He owns 4,008 runs at 33.96 from 128 innings. This was his 25th fifty. He also owns 6 hundreds. His strike rate is 136.74.

Knock

Farhan leads charge before India offer resistance

Farhan led the charge for Pakistan as they were 91/1 after 10 overs. Farhan was going well and took the attack to Jasprit Bumrah who went for 34 off his first three overs. The partnership with Ayub for the second-wicket fuelled Pakistan. However, India came back with Shivam Dube pulling things back. It was Dube who dismissed Farhan in the 15th over.