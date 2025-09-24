4 dead, curfew imposed as Ladakh's statehood protests turn hostile 

As many as four people died and 70 others were injured when protests in Leh, Ladakh demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion turned violent on Wednesday. The unrest saw protesters torch a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and a security vehicle. The demonstrations were led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), whose youth wing had called for a protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were hospitalized.

Unrest escalation Additional forces deployed in Leh The protests escalated after a group of youths allegedly pelted stones at police. In response, authorities resorted to teargas and baton charges to control the situation. Additional forces have been deployed in Leh to restore order. The Union administration in Leh Ladakh also imposed a curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). An assembly of five or more persons was prohibited, and no parade, rally, or march can take place in Leh without prior written approval.

Political background Political status of Ladakh A fresh round of talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives is scheduled for October 6, but protesters are demanding an earlier date due to ongoing hunger strikes and concerns over Ladakh's political future. The political status of Ladakh has been a contentious issue since the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories—Jammu & Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without one.