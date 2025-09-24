Next Article
IMD: Southwest monsoon to withdraw from north India soon
India
The southwest monsoon is finally packing up across North India—including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and more—with the IMD saying most regions will see dry weather in just a couple of days.
The withdrawal was underway as of late September and signals a big shift after months of rain.
Monsoon's impact in North India
North India just saw its wettest monsoon in 37 years, with over 740mm of rain since June—causing blocked roads, power cuts, and water supply issues.
In Himachal Pradesh alone, eight out of 12 districts are already clear of the monsoon.
With drier days ahead, it's a chance for repairs.