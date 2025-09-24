Delhi Zoo's sole elephant Shankar dies; probe launched into death
Shankar, the sole African elephant at Delhi Zoo, died suddenly on Wednesday from cardiac failure at age 29.
He'd spent 24 years in captivity—much of it alone—and his unexpected death has sparked concern about how captive elephants are treated.
The Union Environment Ministry and zoo officials are now investigating what happened.
Shankar's life at zoo
Gifted by Zimbabwe to India in 1998, Shankar arrived with a companion who sadly died in 2001.
Efforts to help him bond with Asian elephants didn't work out, so he lived mostly alone since shortly after his companion's death.
Over the years, he was often chained due to musth—a natural but stressful phase for male elephants.
Activists' concerns over Shankar's treatment
Shankar's passing has reignited calls from activists and the public for better care and social lives for captive elephants.
Years of isolation, stress from injuries and construction noise had impacted his health, despite the zoo providing special diets and enrichment toys.