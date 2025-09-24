Ladakh protests pose risk to India's border strategy: Intelligence agencies
Protests in Ladakh, led by local groups like the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, have heated up since September 10.
People are demanding statehood and special protections for the region, but intelligence agencies warn that ongoing unrest could undermine India's military logistics and strategic deterrence along the sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.
Protesters want Ladakh included under the Sixth Schedule for more tribal autonomy.
Things have gotten tense, even turning violent at times—like when a BJP office was set on fire—leading to tighter security.
Activist Sonam Wangchuk is rallying support, mobilizing civil society and youth groups, while talks continue between protest leaders and the government to find a peaceful way forward.