Zubeen Garg fans protest, demand arrest of Prag News chairman
Fans of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg took to the streets in Guwahati on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of Sanjive Narain, Chairman of Prag News.
This comes after Garg's sudden death on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast India Festival.
With emotions running high, an FIR against Narain has been sent to the CID for further investigation.
Narain denies allegations; festival organizer banned from holding events
Narain told reporters he had nothing to do with Garg's death—he said he wasn't even on the yacht and rushed to help as soon as he heard.
Meanwhile, Assam's government banned festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta from holding events after facing over 60 complaints about his role in the tragedy.
Narain also shared that police stopped him from attending Garg's last rites due to security concerns.