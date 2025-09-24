Zubeen Garg fans protest, demand arrest of Prag News chairman India Sep 24, 2025

Fans of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg took to the streets in Guwahati on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of Sanjive Narain, Chairman of Prag News.

This comes after Garg's sudden death on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast India Festival.

With emotions running high, an FIR against Narain has been sent to the CID for further investigation.