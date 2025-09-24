Next Article
Maharashtra floods: Hundreds evacuated in Nanded after heavy rain
India
Nanded city in Maharashtra is facing serious floods after days of heavy rain. With the Godavari and Asna rivers above danger levels, hundreds have been evacuated for safety.
For the first time in 25 years, the Vishnupuri dam released over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water due to sharply increased inflow, which is not a common occurrence.
Locals moved to safer places
Floodwaters have hit homes and farmland hard, especially around Govardhan Ghat and Sant Dasganu Maharaj Bridge.
Local officials moved people to shelters and are keeping everyone updated as more rain is expected soon.
Police are out making sure things stay calm while residents keep an eye on weather alerts.