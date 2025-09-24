Maharashtra floods: Hundreds evacuated in Nanded after heavy rain India Sep 24, 2025

Nanded city in Maharashtra is facing serious floods after days of heavy rain. With the Godavari and Asna rivers above danger levels, hundreds have been evacuated for safety.

For the first time in 25 years, the Vishnupuri dam released over 2.5 lakh cusecs of water due to sharply increased inflow, which is not a common occurrence.