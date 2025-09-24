Next Article
UN: India calls for sanctions against Pahalgam attack perpetrators
At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on September 24, 2025, India called for sanctions against those behind the April Pahalgam attack.
The attack, blamed on Pakistani terror groups, was strongly condemned as a "gruesome terror attack" by Shah Faisal Mohammad of ECO-FAWN.
It targeted civilians' rights to travel and practice their religion freely.
India urges world community to stand up for basic rights
India pressed the UN to break down networks that support terrorism—like cross-border funding and safe havens for extremist groups.
Shah urged member countries to investigate and sanction everyone involved.
India also pointed out that the attack aimed to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir's diverse society, urging the world community to stand up for peace, security, and basic human rights.