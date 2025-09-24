Next Article
Man sets wife, mother-in-law on fire during argument
India
A tragic incident in Ahmedabad saw Ashok Babu Rajput arrested for setting his wife Jaya (32) and her mother Shobhana Nebrajani (52) on fire at a beauty parlor following ongoing disagreements.
Jaya sadly passed away from her injuries, while Shobhana is still being treated in hospital.
Rajput's injuries and police investigation
Rajput and Jaya had married earlier this year, but their relationship was troubled by disagreements.
After the attack, Rajput was first charged with attempted murder—this was upgraded to murder following Jaya's death.
He's currently under police guard in hospital for burn injuries himself, while police continue their investigation.