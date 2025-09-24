Climate change could trigger global water crisis by 2100 India Sep 24, 2025

By 2100, climate change could leave around 750 million people—290 million in rural areas and 470 million in cities—struggling with serious water shortages, with parts of Asia's rural regions expected to be hit hardest, according to a new study.

Even if we keep global warming to 1.5°C, multi-year droughts and "Day Zero" moments (when demand is higher than supply) are expected.