Climate change could trigger global water crisis by 2100
By 2100, climate change could leave around 750 million people—290 million in rural areas and 470 million in cities—struggling with serious water shortages, with parts of Asia's rural regions expected to be hit hardest, according to a new study.
Even if we keep global warming to 1.5°C, multi-year droughts and "Day Zero" moments (when demand is higher than supply) are expected.
Water availability in India
India's water availability per person has dropped sharply—from 5,200 cubic meters in 1951 to just 1,486 in 2021—and is set to fall below 1,200 by 2050.
Already, at least 21 districts face extreme scarcity; that number could more than double.
Over-extraction of groundwater in states like Punjab and Tamil Nadu is making things worse.
Chennai's struggle with water shortages
Chennai shows how tough things can get: over two million residents regularly deal with major water shortages because city growth keeps outpacing supply.
This isn't just a Chennai problem—many Indian cities are facing similar challenges as populations rise.
What needs to be done?
Experts say urgent action is needed: better water management, smarter irrigation, stronger infrastructure, and more reuse of treated wastewater.
Without quick changes, India risks ongoing Day Zero scenarios that threaten farming, city life, and public health as climate pressures mount.