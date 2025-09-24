'If you don't obey…': What Delhi swami messaged students
What's the story
The Delhi Police are on the lookout for Baba Chaitanyanand Saraswati, head of a posh Vasant Kunj ashram after over 15 women accused him of molestation, blackmail, and intimidation. The Baba, who was earlier known as Swami Parthasarathy, is also being probed for alleged fraud related to the ashram, where he served as director. A Lookout Circular has been issued against him to stop his possible escape abroad.
Allegations
Chaitanyanand allegedly threatened to fail students if they refused
Reports say Chaitanyanand blackmailed students pursuing postgraduate diplomas in Management courses on EWS scholarships at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management. He allegedly called girls to his room at night, threatened to fail them or reduce marks if they refused his advances, and promised foreign trips as bait. Survivors have shared messages from him such as "Come to my room," "I will take you abroad on a trip," and "If you do not listen to me, I'll make you fail."
Cover-up
Three female aides helped him cover up crimes
The police allege that three female aides of Chaitanyanand, who were wardens and staff at the institute, helped cover up his crimes. They allegedly intimidated students and deleted incriminating messages from their phones, which have been sent for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the ashram also shows signs of tampering and has been sent for forensic analysis.
Investigation
Chaitanyanand's last known location was traced to Agra
Furthermore, police confiscated a car connected to the Baba, which had various diplomatic number plates issued under different names. Chaitanyanand's last known location was traced to Agra, but he has been changing locations frequently to evade arrest, sources told India Today. He had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court but withdrew it after police opposition. The Sri Sringeri Math administration has removed him as director and cut all ties with him over "illegal and inappropriate" activities.