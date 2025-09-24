'If you don't obey…': What Delhi swami messaged students   

The Delhi Police are on the lookout for Baba Chaitanyanand Saraswati, head of a posh Vasant Kunj ashram after over 15 women accused him of molestation, blackmail, and intimidation. The Baba, who was earlier known as Swami Parthasarathy, is also being probed for alleged fraud related to the ashram, where he served as director. A Lookout Circular has been issued against him to stop his possible escape abroad.

Allegations Chaitanyanand allegedly threatened to fail students if they refused Reports say Chaitanyanand blackmailed students pursuing postgraduate diplomas in Management courses on EWS scholarships at Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management. He allegedly called girls to his room at night, threatened to fail them or reduce marks if they refused his advances, and promised foreign trips as bait. Survivors have shared messages from him such as "Come to my room," "I will take you abroad on a trip," and "If you do not listen to me, I'll make you fail."

Cover-up Three female aides helped him cover up crimes The police allege that three female aides of Chaitanyanand, who were wardens and staff at the institute, helped cover up his crimes. They allegedly intimidated students and deleted incriminating messages from their phones, which have been sent for forensic examination. CCTV footage from the ashram also shows signs of tampering and has been sent for forensic analysis.