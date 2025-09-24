Next Article
Ladakh protests: Section 144 imposed in Leh
India
Leh saw a wave of unrest on Wednesday as protests demanding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule status turned violent.
The Leh Apex Body's demonstrations led to arson at the BJP office, damaged vehicles, and a total shutdown—smoke was seen across the area.
In response, authorities have imposed strict prohibitory orders to get things under control.
DM issues orders
District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk has banned gatherings of more than five people and now requires written permission for rallies or loudspeakers—basically, no big crowds without official approval.
He said these steps are needed right away to keep public peace and safety intact.
Anyone breaking the rules faces legal action under Section 223.