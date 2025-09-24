Everything to know about new Navi Mumbai airport's terminals, capacity

The inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), initially scheduled for September 30, has been postponed due to heavy rainfall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to launch the new airport, which is being built under a public-private partnership (PPP) managed by Adani Airports. The inauguration has been moved to a later date in October, per reports. The official Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) states that the airport is closed for operations until the early hours of October 1.

Infrastructure progress NOTAM indicates operational readiness The airport will initially handle 20 million passengers annually, eventually increasing to a capacity of 90 million passengers. IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have already committed to operating flights from this new airport. The latest Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) indicates provisions for up to 45 code C aircraft from October 2, 2025. Code C aircraft include popular models like the A320 family and Boeing's 737 series.

Operational capacity Airport to have Code E and F gates The airport will also have 10 Code E bays for widebody aircraft such as the B777 and A330, along with a Code F gate for handling the A380. The airport will also have 14 general aviation aircraft bays and a specialized terminal that is far larger than the one at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivani Maharaj International Airport.

Construction progress Poor connectivity remains a challenge for passengers Construction on the airside is progressing with the addition of bays and terminals. However, poor connectivity remains a challenge for passengers. Plans are underway for multimodal connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to improve access to the airport. The airport's groundbreaking ceremony was held in 2018 but has been delayed due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic disruptions.