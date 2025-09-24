Indian Railways's non-gazetted staff to get 78-day bonus: Details India Sep 24, 2025

Big news for Indian Railways: the government just okayed a bonus equal to 78 days' pay for over 11 lakh non-gazetted employees.

This move celebrates their hard work in the record-breaking year of 2024-25, when railways moved a massive 1,614.90 million tons of freight and nearly 7.3 billion passengers.