Indian Railways's non-gazetted staff to get 78-day bonus: Details
Big news for Indian Railways: the government just okayed a bonus equal to 78 days' pay for over 11 lakh non-gazetted employees.
This move celebrates their hard work in the record-breaking year of 2024-25, when railways moved a massive 1,614.90 million tons of freight and nearly 7.3 billion passengers.
Bonus usually credited before Durga Puja, Dussehra
Each eligible staff member—think loco pilots, station masters, technicians, and more—can get up to ₹17,951 as part of this ₹1,866 crore payout.
The bonus usually lands before Durga Puja and Dussehra as a thank-you for keeping trains running smoothly.
Who's included in the payout?
It's not just railway folks—non-gazetted employees in departments like Posts, Defence Production Units, EPFO, and ESIC are included too.
But if you're a gazetted officer or outside the PLB scheme, there's a separate ad-hoc bonus instead.