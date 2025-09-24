Sunny Leone to feature in AI-made film; everything we know

The source also revealed that the film will be helmed by Vinil Vasu and produced by Ajinkya Jadhav under his company, Paparazzi Entertainment. "While the script is a complete entertainer with a tinge of thrill, technology will also play an important part." "Sunny, who has always been vocal about AI and its misuse... feels that the film will celebrate AI but also give audiences some lessons to stay protected in this world of digital mayhem."

Digital concerns

Leone's past thoughts on AI, deepfakes

Leone had previously launched her AI avatar to connect with fans. She also spoke about deepfakes, a major concern for celebrities. "It's a menace that's been going on for a long time. It's not a recent issue as many believe it to be." "These things have happened to me, but honestly, I don't think about it much," she said in a past interview with India Today. Meanwhile, Kaur vs KORE is set to release in late 2025 or early 2026.