Sunny Leone to feature in AI-made film; everything we know
What's the story
Actor Sunny Leone is set to star in a groundbreaking feature film titled Kaur vs KORE. The film will see her in a dual role as both a human superhero and an AI avatar. An insider close to the project told India Today that this could be the first feature movie entirely made with artificial intelligence.
Production details
Film directed by Vinil Vasu, produced by Ajinkya Jadhav
The source also revealed that the film will be helmed by Vinil Vasu and produced by Ajinkya Jadhav under his company, Paparazzi Entertainment. "While the script is a complete entertainer with a tinge of thrill, technology will also play an important part." "Sunny, who has always been vocal about AI and its misuse... feels that the film will celebrate AI but also give audiences some lessons to stay protected in this world of digital mayhem."
Digital concerns
Leone's past thoughts on AI, deepfakes
Leone had previously launched her AI avatar to connect with fans. She also spoke about deepfakes, a major concern for celebrities. "It's a menace that's been going on for a long time. It's not a recent issue as many believe it to be." "These things have happened to me, but honestly, I don't think about it much," she said in a past interview with India Today. Meanwhile, Kaur vs KORE is set to release in late 2025 or early 2026.