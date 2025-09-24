5 milestones that made Dev Patel a Hollywood star

Dev Patel has made a name for himself in Hollywood with his versatile roles and powerful performances. From a young star in Slumdog Millionaire to an acclaimed actor, Patel has shown the world his range and depth. Here are five career highlights that define his journey in the film industry. Each of these milestones showcases his talent, dedication, and ability to take on diverse characters.

Early success Breakthrough role in 'Slumdog Millionaire' Patel's career took off with the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire. The movie was a critical and commercial success, winning eight Academy Awards. Patel's portrayal of Jamal Malik earned him international recognition and established him as a leading actor. The role showcased his ability to convey emotion and resilience, setting the tone for his future projects.

International recognition Acclaimed performance in 'Lion' In 2016, Patel received widespread acclaim for his role in Lion. The film was based on a true story of a man searching for his lost family in India after being adopted by an Australian couple. Patel's performance was lauded for its depth and authenticity, earning him nominations at several prestigious awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Diverse characters Versatile roles in 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' Patel's role in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel was yet another proof of his versatility as an actor. He played the character of Sonny Kapoor, a young Indian hotelier with big dreams. The film was a delightful mix of humor and drama, and Patel's chemistry with the ensemble cast made it even better. His performance was a perfect example of how he can bring different characters to life on-screen.

Artistic acclaim Leading role in 'The Green Knight' In 2021, Patel starred in The Green Knight, a retelling of the Arthurian legend that was praised for its artistic vision and storytelling. Patel's portrayal of Sir Gawain was praised for its complexity and nuance. The film allowed him to explore darker themes while showcasing his range as an actor.