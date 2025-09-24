Rahul Gandhi announces 10-point plan for Bihar's backward classes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has announced a 10-point resolution for the Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) in Bihar . The program was unveiled at the "Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp" conference in Patna and is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's election strategy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. If elected, the alliance promises to implement these measures and remove the 50% cap on reservations.

Key promises Reservations in private institutions, government contracts The 10-point program includes reservations for EBCs in private institutions and government contracts up to ₹25 crore. It also proposes raising the reservation for EBCs in panchayats and urban local bodies from 20% to 30%. A new "Extremely Backward Classes Atrocities Prevention Act" will be introduced specifically for EBCs.

Additional commitments Caste census, land for landless families The program also promises a caste census to determine the population of Dalits, EBCs, and other backward classes. A committee will be formed to look into under- or over-inclusion in the EBC list. The "Not Found Suitable" clause in recruitment will be declared illegal. Land will be provided to landless families: three decimals in urban areas and five in rural ones.

Vision statement Constitutional rights under threat nationwide: Gandhi Gandhi said, "We seek a vision that goes beyond party politics. It is a vision for the 'Ati Pichhda Samaj.'" He emphasized the need for a caste census and the removal of reservation limits. At the Ati Pichra Nyay Sankalp symposium, Gandhialso stressed that constitutional rights are under threat nationwide.