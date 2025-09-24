After Rahul Gandhi's charge, Aadhaar-linked number mandatory for online voter-deletion 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced an electronic signature (e-sign) feature on its ECINet portal and app, the Indian Express reported. The new system now requires voters to authenticate their identity using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number for new registrations, deletions, or corrections. This change was implemented as part of efforts to prevent misuse of voter details, a concern highlighted recently by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding fraudulent voter deletions in Karnataka's Aland constituency.

Process details New process for voter ID updates Previously, applicants could register or apply for deletions by linking a phone number with their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, without any checks to confirm if the number belonged to them. Now, they must ensure their voter ID details match with Aadhaar and use an Aadhaar-linked phone number. After filling out a form on the ECINet portal, users are redirected to an external portal managed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC).

Verification steps Additional step for authentication On the CDAC portal, users must enter their Aadhaar number, receive a one-time password (OTP) on their Aadhaar-linked phone, give consent for verification, and return to the EC portal to submit the form. Officials told the Indian Express that taking this extra step will make it much more difficult to misuse voter details. In an explosive press conference last week, Gandhi alleged that someone tried to delete 6,018 votes in Aland, Karnataka, but was caught by chance.

Official statement No name deleted without notice, says ECI Very soon after the allegations, the ECI clarified that no name can be deleted from the electoral roll without issuing a notice to the affected person and giving them an opportunity of being heard. Out of 6,018 names targeted for deletion in Aland, only 24 were found valid after physical verification confirmed voters still lived at their addresses. The remaining applications were rejected.