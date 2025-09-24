'My message of peaceful path failed': Sonam Wangchuk ends strike 

Ladakh has been rocked by violent protests demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. After the protest turned violent, activist Sonam Wangchuk called off his fast and said his "message of peaceful path failed." "On the 15th day of our strike, I'm pained to say that several incidents of violence, arson and vandalism took place in Leh today. Two people on strike had to be hospitalized yesterday. This sparked outrage," he said in a video message.

Youth unrest Gen-Z revolution Wangchuk described the youth's outburst as a "kind of Gen-Z revolution," blaming joblessness and lack of democratic rights for their frustration. He appealed to youngsters to stop violence and seek peaceful dialogue with the government. "We have been holding strikes, marches, and violence is not our path. I appeal to the youngsters with folded hands, we must talk to the government peacefully. And the government must hear us out," he said.

Activist profile Wangchuk's background and protest details Wangchuk is known for his solar-powered campus, the Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, and for inspiring the character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots. The protests in Leh turned violent with clashes between police and protesters, who attacked a BJP office. A fresh round of talks between the Centre and Ladakh representatives is scheduled for October 6, but protesters are demanding an earlier date due to ongoing hunger strikes and concerns over Ladakh's political future.