Ladakh protests turn deadly, 4 killed, over 30 injured

Violence only hurts cause, says Wangchuk

This unrest followed the hospitalization of two hunger strikers—Tsering Angchuk and Tashi Dolma—while activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was also on hunger strike, ended his fast and urged everyone to stay peaceful, saying violence would only hurt their cause.

The protests reflect years of frustration since Ladakh was made a Union Territory without its own legislature back in 2019. People want more autonomy to protect Ladakh's unique culture.

With curfews now in place, authorities are hoping things calm down soon.