Ladakh protests turn deadly, 4 killed, over 50 injured

Protests highlight years of frustration

These protests, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk—who ended his 15-day fast after fellow protestors fell sick—highlight years of frustration since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019 without its own assembly.

Locals want more autonomy, land rights, and cultural protections under the Sixth Schedule.

With talks set for October 6 with the Centre, many hope this long-running movement finally gets heard.