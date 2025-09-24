Next Article
Ladakh protests turn deadly, 4 killed, over 50 injured
India
Protests in Leh, Ladakh demanding statehood and tribal protections turned violent after two hunger strikers were hospitalized.
Four people lost their lives and more than 50 were injured as crowds set fire to the BJP office and vehicles, leading to a citywide shutdown and strict bans on gatherings.
Protests highlight years of frustration
These protests, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk—who ended his 15-day fast after fellow protestors fell sick—highlight years of frustration since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019 without its own assembly.
Locals want more autonomy, land rights, and cultural protections under the Sixth Schedule.
With talks set for October 6 with the Centre, many hope this long-running movement finally gets heard.