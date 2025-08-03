Philippines President Marcos Jr. to visit India on August 4-8

Defense and maritime security on the agenda

This trip isn't just about handshakes and photo ops.

Marcos Jr. will sit down with PM Modi and other top leaders to talk about boosting cooperation in areas like trade, healthcare, tech, and especially defense—remember the $375 million BrahMos missile deal in 2022?

With ongoing tensions in the South China Sea, both sides are looking to strengthen their partnership and make sure they're ready for whatever comes next.

