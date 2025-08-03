Next Article
Delhi's Yamuna river reaches warning mark after heavy rains
Delhi's Yamuna river is almost at its warning mark after days of heavy rain in Haryana and Uttarakhand, reaching 204.14 meters (just shy of the 204.5m warning level).
Officials are keeping a close eye on things, especially since floods in 2023 caused major trouble when water levels shot up even higher.
Situation in UP
In Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga and Yamuna have flooded parts of Prayagraj, with rescue teams using boats to help people out.
Varanasi is also feeling the pressure as rising river levels inch closer to Tulsi Ghat.
If you're in a low-lying area, local authorities are urging everyone to stay alert and be ready just in case.