Unscathed India demolish Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super 4: Stats

The Indian cricket team picked up its 5th successive win in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. After topping Group A and winning all three matches, India, under Suryakumar Yadav, have won their 2nd straight match in the Super 4 stage. They beat Bangladesh in Dubai on Wednesday to reach the final. India still have a match in hand. Here are the details.

Scenario India reach Asia Cup 2025 final with Bangladesh scalp With this win, India have reached the Asia Cup 2025 final. This means, Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the tournament. Sri Lanka's final Super 4 clash is against India. On the other hand, the winner between Bangladesh and Pakistan will reach the final. The two sides meet on Thursday in what now is a knockout contest. The winner will face India on Sunday.

Summary Summary of the India vs Bangladesh contest in Dubai India rode on Abhishek Sharma's clutch 75-run knock to post 168/6. Shubman Gill (29) and Hardik Pandya (38) played important knocks. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain picked 2/27 from three overs. In response, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the clash. Saif Hassan scored 69 runs from 51 balls with Parvez Hossain Emon managing 21. For India, Kuldeep Yadav picked three wickets.

Do you know? 17-1 win-loss record for India against Bangladesh As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the 18th meeting between India and Bangladesh in T20Is. India now own a 17-1 win-loss record over the Tigers, who have not managed to roar in this rivalry.

Abhishek Abhishek is the driving force India scored 72 runs from 6 overs with Abhishek managing a 19-ball 46 in this phase. In the 8th over, he completed his fifty and continued to torment Bangladesh with his shot-making. He was run out in the 12th over. Rishad Hossain was key in his dismissal. Earlier, he shared 77 runs with Gill for the opening wicket. Gill perished in the 7th over.

Stats 4th T20I fifty for Abhishek Abhishek's 37-ball knock had 6 fours and 5 sixes. Playing his 22nd T20I, Abhishek has raced to 783 runs at 37.28. This was his 4th fifty in T20Is (SR: 197.72). In addition to 4 fifties, he owns 2 hundreds. He has hit 69 fours and 58 sixes. In the ongoing Asia Cup, Abhishek has scored 248 runs from 5 matches at 49.60 (50s: 2).

Information 24th fifty in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 151st T20, Abhishek has scored 4,282 runs from 147 innings at 32.19. This was his 24th fifty. He has hit 7 hundreds. Abhishek now owns 260 sixes and 306 fours.

Information Pandya shines with 38 runs Pandya scored a 29-ball 38, hitting four fours and a six. He owns 1,858 runs from 119 matches (93 innings) at 27.73. He is 4 shy of 100 sixes. Overall in T20s, he has 5,621 runs at 29.58. He is one shy of 300 sixes.

Mustafizur Mustafizur Rahman becomes fourth player with 150 T20I wickets Star Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has unlocked another achievement in T20I cricket. He is the fourth player with 150 wickets in the format. He has joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (173), New Zealand's Tim Southee (164), and Ish Sodhi (150) in the 150-wicket club. He surpassed Shakib Al Hasan (149) to become the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh (T20Is). The left-arm pacer managed 1/33 versus India.

Wickets A look at his T20I stats Mustafizur completed 150 T20I wickets in his 118th T20I. He averages 20, with his economy rate just above 7. Mustafizur is one of the few players to have taken multiple five-wicket hauls (2) in T20I cricket. He also has 3 four-wicket hauls. He is the only Bangladesh player to have taken a six-wicket haul in the format (6/10 vs USA, 2024).

Information 11th T20 fifty for Hassan Saif Hassan managed 69 runs for Bangladesh. In 81 T20s, he owns 1,681 runs at 24.01. This was his 11th T20 fifty. 260 of his T20 runs have come for Bangladesh in T20Is at 32.50 (50s: 3).

Kuldeep Kuldeep races to 12 wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Kuldeep was stupendous for India, taking 3/18 from his 4 overs. In 45 matches, he has picked 81 wickets at 13.18. In two matches versus Bangladesh, he has 6 wickets at 6.16. In the 2025 Asia Cup, the left-arm spinner has bagged 12 wickets from 5 matches at 8.08. His economy rate is 5.65.

Information Varun, Axar and Tilak amongst the wickets Varun Chakaravarthy managed 2/29 from 4 overs. He now owns 37 T20I wickets. Axar Patel managed 1/37 from 4 overs. The left-arm spinner has picked 75 T20I wickets from 76 matches. Tilak Varma bagged 1/1 from 0.3 overs.