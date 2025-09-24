Liverpool's Giovanni Leoni facing long lay-off with knee injury: Details

Liverpool 's new signing Giovanni Leoni is likely to be out for several months due to a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The 18-year-old defender sustained the injury during his debut match in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round victory over Southampton. He played 81 minutes before leaving the pitch with the injury.

Transfer details Tests confirm suspected ACL injury Leoni joined Liverpool from Parma in August for a fee of £26 million plus add-ons. After his debut, he underwent tests on his left knee to assess the damage. Initial reports suggest that the center-back has indeed damaged his ACL, which could keep him sidelined for most, if not all, of the remainder of the season.

Coach's remarks Liverpool coach Slot on Leoni's injury Liverpool head coach Arne Slot spoke about Leoni's injury after the match, saying, "He is down because, for him, it didn't feel good immediately. Normally the emotions of a player tell you a lot." The injury leaves Slot with only three recognized center-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.