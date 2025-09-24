Abhishek Sharma hammers his 4th fifty in T20I cricket: Stats

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has slammed a terrific 75-run knock versus Bangladesh in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Super 4 match in Dubai saw Abhishek and Shubman Gill add 77 runs for the 1st wicket. India were reduced to 112/3 with Abhishek's dismissal thereafter. His 37-ball knock had 6 fours and 5 sixes. Here are further details.

Information 2nd successive fifty for Abhishek This is Abhishek's 2nd successive fifty in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. Before this, he slammed a 74-run knock against Pakistan in Dubai. India won their Super 4 opener against Pakistan by 6 wickets.

Stats 4th T20I fifty for Abhishek Playing his 22nd T20I, Abhishek has raced to 783 runs at 37.28. This was his 4th fifty in T20Is. His strike rate is 197.72. In addition to 4 fifties, he owns 2 hundreds. He has hit 69 fours and 58 sixes. In the ongoing Asia Cup, Abhishek has scored 248 runs from 5 matches at 49.60. He is the top scorer.

Information 24th fifty in T20s As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 151st T20, Abhishek has scored 4,282 runs from 147 innings at 32.19. This was his 24th fifty. He has hit 7 hundreds. Abhishek now owns 260 sixes and 306 fours.

Record A massive record for the southpaw As per Cricbuzz, for the 5th time in T20Is, Abhishek has smashed a fifty in 25 or fewer balls. He is the third Indian batter with this record. Reaching 50 in 25 or fewer balls most times for India in T20Is: 7 Suryakumar Yadav 6 Rohit Sharma 5 Abhishek Sharma 4 Yuvraj Singh