How Shreyas Iyer has fared in red-ball cricket
What's the story
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer recently requested a break from red-ball cricket owing to persistent back stiffness and fatigue. According to a report by The Indian Express, Iyer wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing the same. This comes after he withdrew from the 2nd unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Have a look at his red-ball stats.
Tests
Iyer has featured in 14 Tests
Iyer has played 14 Tests for India, scoring a century and five half-centuries. His Test debut was marked by his only ton. Across 24 innings, he has racked up 811 runs at 36.86. However, he hasn't featured in Tests since the 2024 England series at home. Despite being dropped from the Test and T20I squads, Iyer remained a key member of the ODI side.
Do you know?
Century on Test debut
Iyer slammed a century on his Test debut in November 2021, against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. He hammered 105 and 65 as India drew the match. Iyer became the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut.
Information
A look at his overall red-ball stats
Iyer made his First-Class debut in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against J&K. In a stellar red-ball career, the right-handed batter has racked up 6,408 runs from 83 FC games at an average of 47.82. His tally includes 15 tons and 33 half-centuries.
Information
What makes Iyer special?
Indian batters aren't as efficient against spin-bowling as they were a decade ago. However, this is one area where Iyer excels. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has an average of 41.84 against spinners compared to his average of 29.66 versus pacers in Tests.