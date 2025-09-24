How Shreyas Iyer has fared in red-ball cricket

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer recently requested a break from red-ball cricket owing to persistent back stiffness and fatigue. According to a report by The Indian Express, Iyer wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), citing the same. This comes after he withdrew from the 2nd unofficial Test against Australia A in Lucknow. Have a look at his red-ball stats.

Tests Iyer has featured in 14 Tests Iyer has played 14 Tests for India, scoring a century and five half-centuries. His Test debut was marked by his only ton. Across 24 innings, he has racked up 811 runs at 36.86. However, he hasn't featured in Tests since the 2024 England series at home. Despite being dropped from the Test and T20I squads, Iyer remained a key member of the ODI side.

Do you know? Century on Test debut Iyer slammed a century on his Test debut in November 2021, against New Zealand at Green Park, Kanpur. He hammered 105 and 65 as India drew the match. Iyer became the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut.

Information A look at his overall red-ball stats Iyer made his First-Class debut in the 2014/15 Ranji Trophy for Mumbai against J&K. In a stellar red-ball career, the right-handed batter has racked up 6,408 runs from 83 FC games at an average of 47.82. His tally includes 15 tons and 33 half-centuries.