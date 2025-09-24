Mustafizur Rahman becomes fourth player with 150 T20I wickets: Stats

Star Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman has unlocked another achievement in T20I cricket. He is the fourth player with 150 wickets in the format. Rahman, known for his variations, reached the landmark in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Fours encounter against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Bangladesh pacer entered the elite club by dismissing Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Information Mustafizur picks 1/33 versus India The left-arm pacer managed 1/33 versus India. He conceded 17 runs off his 1st over with Abhishek Sharma hitting two sixes. The sixth ball of his 2nd over saw him dismiss Suryakumar. His final two overs were solid as well with India managing 168/6.

Milestone Rahman joins these players, surpasses Shakib As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahman has become the fourth player to take 150 wickets in T20I cricket. He has joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (173), New Zealand's Tim Southee (164), and Ish Sodhi (150) in the 150-wicket club. Rahman also surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to become the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20I cricket. The latter finished with 149 wickets in the format.

Stats A look at his T20I stats Mustafizur completed 150 T20I wickets in his 118th T20I. He averages 20, with his economy rate just above 7. Mustafizur is one of the few players to have taken multiple five-wicket hauls (2) in T20I cricket. He also has 3 four-wicket hauls. He is the only Bangladesh player to have taken a six-wicket haul in the format (6/10 vs USA, 2024).

Record Bowlers with most T20I wickets for BAN As mentioned, Mustafizur has become the 1st Bangladesh bowler with 150 T20I wickets. Bowlers with most T20I wickets for Bangladesh: 150 Mustafizur Rahman* 149 Shakib Al Hasan 99 Taskin Ahmed 61 Mahedi Hasan 58 Shoriful Islam