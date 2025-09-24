'Lazy' defenders deserve Unai Emery's criticism, says Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has backed head coach Unai Emery's criticism of his players as "lazy." The statement came after a disappointing 1-1 draw against 10-man Sunderland in the Premier League. Despite taking an early lead through Matty Cash, Villa conceded an equalizer from Wilson Isidor in the last 15 minutes of the match. Konsa backed his manager's statement during a press conference ahead of Villa's UEFA Europa League opener against Bologna. Here are further details.

Reaction Yeah, it's a fair comment, says Konsa Emery expressed his anger at the draw, saying, "We were lazy sometimes in defense. When we conceded, we were lazy." Responding to this, Konsa agreed with the assessment and said it was a fair comment. "Yeah, it's a fair comment. I think everyone has seen the picture, seen the goal," said Konsa. "Here we pride ourselves in trying to play a high line, it is something the boss has instilled since he first came."

Season outlook Villa's struggles this season and hope for improvement Konsa admitted that the current season has not been great for Villa. However, he also noted that every team goes through rough patches. He expressed hope that they would overcome this one soon. "We didn't quite get it right. Things have not been good for us so far this season. But there are blips in the season and we are going through that now. Hopefully we can move on." "When your manager doesn't speak too well of you, it is not a good thing for you. It does bring a bit of fuel into you and you just want to play the next game as soon as possible, to prove everyone wrong. It starts from tomorrow."

Team status Emery angry but maintains balance in analysis After the match against Sunderland, Emery said he was "angry" but tried to maintain balance in his analysis. He emphasized his demanding nature and desire to make the team stronger. Despite their poor start to the season, sitting 18th in Premier League with no wins from five games and just one league goal scored, Konsa doesn't think Villa is in a crisis.

Recovery assurance Crisis meetings not needed, says Konsa Konsa stressed that they don't need crisis meetings at this stage. He praised team captain John McGinn for his leadership role and motivation after matches. Despite their poor start to the season, Konsa is confident things will improve soon. He also noted that criticism of Villa's start to the season shows how far they've come in the last three years.