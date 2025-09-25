How has Kuldeep Yadav performed versus Bangladesh in T20Is? Stats

In two T20I matches versus Bangladesh, Kuldeep has claimed 6 wickets at an average of 6.16, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy rate is 4.62. Before this spell of 3/18 in Dubai, Kuldeep had picked 3/19 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Kuldeep finishes with 3/18 versus BAN in Asia Cup

Kuldeep was introduced right after the powerplay and he delivered straightaway. He dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon (21) to pick Bangladesh's 2nd wicket. Notably, his first two overs went for just 9 runs. His 3rd over went for just six runs before a magical final over did the trick. He dismissed Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib off successive deliveries and conceded three runs.