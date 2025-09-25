How has Kuldeep Yadav performed versus Bangladesh in T20Is? Stats
What's the story
Kuldeep Yadav wrecked Bangladesh with a three-wicket haul in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The in-form left-arm spinner bagged figures worth 3/18 from his 4 overs as India bowled Bangladesh out for 127 after scoring 168/6. Kuldeep, who has been superb throughout the tournament, has raced to 12 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025. Here we decode his stats versus Bangladesh.
Information
Kuldeep averages 6.16 versus Bangladesh across two matches
In two T20I matches versus Bangladesh, Kuldeep has claimed 6 wickets at an average of 6.16, as per ESPNcricinfo. His economy rate is 4.62. Before this spell of 3/18 in Dubai, Kuldeep had picked 3/19 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Performance
Kuldeep finishes with 3/18 versus BAN in Asia Cup
Kuldeep was introduced right after the powerplay and he delivered straightaway. He dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon (21) to pick Bangladesh's 2nd wicket. Notably, his first two overs went for just 9 runs. His 3rd over went for just six runs before a magical final over did the trick. He dismissed Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib off successive deliveries and conceded three runs.