Kuldeep Yadav rattles Bangladesh with three-fer in Asia Cup: Stats
What's the story
Team India left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav rattled Bangladesh with a three-fer in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The in-form Kuldeep bagged 3/18 from his 4 overs as India bowled Bangladesh out for 127 after scoring 168/6. The match in Dubai saw India win this Super 4 clash to reach the final. One between Bangladesh and Pakistan will join India. Here's more.
Spell
Kuldeep shines with the ball
Kuldeep was introduced right after the powerplay and he delivered straightaway. He dismissed Parvez Hossain Emon (21) to pick Bangladesh's 2nd wicket. Notably, his first two overs went for just 9 runs. His 3rd over went for just six runs before a magical final over did the trick. He dismissed Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib off successive deliveries and conceded three runs.
Wickets
81 T20I scalps, including 12 in Asia Cup 2025
In 45 T20I matches, Kuldeep has raced to 81 wickets at an average of 13.18. In two matches versus Bangladesh, he has 6 wickets at 6.16, as per ESPNcricinfo. In the 2025 Asia Cup, the left-arm spinner has bagged 12 wickets from 5 matches at 8.08. His economy rate is 5.65. Overall in T20s, he has managed 227 wickets at 20.82.