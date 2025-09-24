Sri Lanka ousted from T20 Asia Cup 2025: Here's how
What's the story
The Sri Lankan cricket team has been ousted from the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Charith Asalanka-led side's fate was sealed after India beat Bangladesh in a crucial Super 4 clash on Wednesday. The match in Dubai saw India earn a 41-run win. India scored 168/6 and then bowled out Bangladesh for 127 in 19.3 overs. Here's more.
Details
India reach Asia Cup final; Sri Lanka get eliminated
With this win, India have reached the Asia Cup 2025 final. As mentioned, Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the tournament. Sri Lanka's final Super 4 clash is against India. On the other hand, the winner between Bangladesh and Pakistan will reach the final. The two sides meet on Thursday in what now is a knockout contest. The winner will face India on Sunday.
Information
Sri Lanka lost to BAN and PAK in Super 4
SL, who will face India on Friday, lost their first two Super 4 clashes. They were downed by Bangladesh and Pakistan. Two successive defeats meant the Group B winners were virtually knocked out and India's win now altogether ends their journey.