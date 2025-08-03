Bengaluru sees lowest July rainfall in 6 years

Rainfall was all over the place in Karnataka: four districts got extra rain, 17 were about average, but Bengaluru Urban and Rural were among 10 districts facing a deficit.

What's next for the weather?

Expect mostly cloudy skies with light rain sticking around for now.

Daytime temps should hover near 29°C, dropping to around 20°C at night.

While you might see some showers or gusty winds soon, don't count on any major downpours just yet.