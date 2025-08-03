Next Article
Bengaluru sees lowest July rainfall in 6 years
Bengaluru saw its lowest July rainfall in six years, with only 87.5mm recorded—way below the usual 116.4mm.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre says this drop is thanks to weak and patchy monsoon activity across the state, according to IMD.
What about the rest of Karnataka?
Rainfall was all over the place in Karnataka: four districts got extra rain, 17 were about average, but Bengaluru Urban and Rural were among 10 districts facing a deficit.
What's next for the weather?
Expect mostly cloudy skies with light rain sticking around for now.
Daytime temps should hover near 29°C, dropping to around 20°C at night.
While you might see some showers or gusty winds soon, don't count on any major downpours just yet.