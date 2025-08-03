Next Article
'Two Rupee Doctor' passes away at 80
Dr. AK Ryru Gopal, known as the "Two Rupee Doctor," passed away on Sunday at age 80.
For decades, he was a local legend in Kannur, Kerala for initially charging just ₹2 per consultation—later increasing his fee to ₹40-50—making quality healthcare genuinely affordable for everyone, especially those struggling financially.
Dr. Gopal's day started before sunrise and often saw him treating over 300 patients with help from his wife, Dr. Shakuntala.
He turned down corporate perks and focused on offering low-cost medicines, inspired by his father's belief that medicine is a calling to serve others—not just a job.
His legacy is one of compassion and community impact that won't be forgotten soon.