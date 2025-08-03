'Two Rupee Doctor' passes away at 80

His legacy is 1 of compassion, community impact

Dr. Gopal's day started before sunrise and often saw him treating over 300 patients with help from his wife, Dr. Shakuntala.

He turned down corporate perks and focused on offering low-cost medicines, inspired by his father's belief that medicine is a calling to serve others—not just a job.

His legacy is one of compassion and community impact that won't be forgotten soon.