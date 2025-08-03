Malegaon blast case accused Purohit returns home to mixed reactions India Aug 03, 2025

Lt Col Prasad Purohit is back in Pune after being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, along with six others—including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

Nearly 17 years after the tragic blast that killed six and injured over 100, a Mumbai court found there just wasn't enough solid evidence to hold them guilty.