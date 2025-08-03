Next Article
Malegaon blast case accused Purohit returns home to mixed reactions
Lt Col Prasad Purohit is back in Pune after being acquitted in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, along with six others—including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur.
Nearly 17 years after the tragic blast that killed six and injured over 100, a Mumbai court found there just wasn't enough solid evidence to hold them guilty.
Acquittal sparks protests, celebrations
The judge called out big gaps in the investigation—like missing statements and witnesses who changed their stories—saying it wasn't enough to prove guilt "beyond reasonable doubt."
As Purohit returned home, supporters welcomed him with drums and flower petals, but not everyone's happy; his acquittal has sparked celebrations across Pune.