Trump says Pakistan will sell oil to India. Experts explain

Pakistan has only about 234-353 million barrels in proven reserves (India has over 4.8 billion), and current output covers just 15-20% of what the country uses. The rest? Imported—costing them $11.3 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. So, exporting to India isn't likely anytime soon.

Joke on X

Business leader Harsh Goenka poked fun at Trump's idea, joking on X that it's like a tailender scoring a triple century in T20 cricket—"More likely to happen in Lagaan than in real life."

His point? Pakistan's oil production is not significant and relies heavily on imports, not booming as Trump suggests.

They still import most of their oil and can't supply others right now.