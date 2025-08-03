Next Article
Bengaluru: PG owner rapes student; raises safety concerns
A Bengaluru college student has accused her PG (Paying Guest) owner, Ashraf, of raping her just 10 days after she moved in.
She told police that he took her in his car late at night to a secluded spot and assaulted her.
The incident has raised concerns about the safety of students in such accommodations.
Accused arrested, medical examination awaited
Ashraf was arrested soon after the student filed her complaint on Sunday morning.
Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the case thoroughly, including waiting on medical examination results to support the inquiry.
Updates are expected as the investigation continues.