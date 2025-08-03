Bengaluru: PG owner rapes student; raises safety concerns India Aug 03, 2025

A Bengaluru college student has accused her PG (Paying Guest) owner, Ashraf, of raping her just 10 days after she moved in.

She told police that he took her in his car late at night to a secluded spot and assaulted her.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of students in such accommodations.