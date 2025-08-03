Deve Gowda's grandson gets life for raping domestic help
Prajwal Revanna, suspended JD(S) leader and grandson of ex-PM H D Deve Gowda, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a 47-year-old domestic worker in 2021.
The assaults happened at his family's farmhouse in Hassan district and their Bengaluru home.
He was convicted on August 2, 2025.
Revanna sentenced to life, ₹11.5 lakh fine
Revanna was found guilty of rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, destroying evidence, and IT Act violations. He received a life sentence plus a ₹11.5 lakh fine—most of which goes to the survivor.
After his conviction, he was sent to Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison; reports say he broke down during his medical exam.
Revanna has appealed the verdict in the High Court.
This is the first of several cases against him to reach a verdict after explicit videos surfaced in 2024 and triggered the investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
