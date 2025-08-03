Deve Gowda's grandson gets life for raping domestic help

Revanna sentenced to life, ₹11.5 lakh fine

Revanna was found guilty of rape, sexual harassment, voyeurism, criminal intimidation, destroying evidence, and IT Act violations. He received a life sentence plus a ₹11.5 lakh fine—most of which goes to the survivor.

After his conviction, he was sent to Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison; reports say he broke down during his medical exam.

Revanna has appealed the verdict in the High Court.

This is the first of several cases against him to reach a verdict after explicit videos surfaced in 2024 and triggered the investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

