Army officer assaults SpiceJet staff over baggage fees: Details here

Airline takes legal action, staff hospitalized

During the altercation, the officer reportedly punched and kicked staff and used a queue stand as a weapon.

One employee lost consciousness; others suffered serious injuries like jaw fractures.

SpiceJet has filed an FIR with police, shared CCTV footage as evidence, and asked authorities to ban the officer from flying.

The injured staff are receiving hospital care, and the airline says it's committed to ensuring justice for its team.