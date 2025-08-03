Next Article
Army officer assaults SpiceJet staff over baggage fees: Details here
At Srinagar airport, a senior Army officer allegedly attacked four SpiceJet employees on July 26 after refusing to pay for excess cabin baggage while boarding a Delhi-bound flight.
The confrontation turned physical, and the incident was caught on video, quickly spreading online.
Airline takes legal action, staff hospitalized
During the altercation, the officer reportedly punched and kicked staff and used a queue stand as a weapon.
One employee lost consciousness; others suffered serious injuries like jaw fractures.
SpiceJet has filed an FIR with police, shared CCTV footage as evidence, and asked authorities to ban the officer from flying.
The injured staff are receiving hospital care, and the airline says it's committed to ensuring justice for its team.