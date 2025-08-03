Next Article
India's 1st bullet train to start operations soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw
India's very first bullet train—linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad—is gearing up to launch soon.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update at a Bhavnagar event, highlighting that the 508-km journey will now take just over two hours instead of the usual long haul.
The route starts at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and stops at Vapi, Surat, Anand, and Vadodara.
Other announcements made by Vaishnaw
Alongside the bullet train news, Vaishnaw announced new projects in Gujarat like a Porbandar-Rajkot train service, a major coach maintenance hub at Ranavav, and a flyover for Porbandar station.
On the national front, India is revamping 1,300 stations and rolling out modern trains like Vande Bharat to make travel smoother for everyone.