India's 1st bullet train to start operations soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw India Aug 03, 2025

India's very first bullet train—linking Mumbai and Ahmedabad—is gearing up to launch soon.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update at a Bhavnagar event, highlighting that the 508-km journey will now take just over two hours instead of the usual long haul.

The route starts at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and stops at Vapi, Surat, Anand, and Vadodara.