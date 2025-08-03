Next Article
Bihar flood alert in Khagaria, Banka; Patna waterlogged
Heavy rain over the past day has pushed river levels above danger marks in parts of Bihar, leading to an "orange" flood alert for districts like Khagaria and Banka.
Patna and Muzaffarpur have seen steady showers since August 2, causing waterlogged streets and plenty of headaches for locals.
Authorities start moving people from low-lying areas
With major rivers like the Ganga and Kosi overflowing—especially near Gandhi Ghat in Patna—authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas in places like Champaran, Bhagalpur, and Patna to safer spots.
Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.
Officials say they're monitoring embankments closely and doing everything they can to keep things under control.