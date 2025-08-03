Bihar flood alert in Khagaria, Banka; Patna waterlogged

Authorities start moving people from low-lying areas

With major rivers like the Ganga and Kosi overflowing—especially near Gandhi Ghat in Patna—authorities have started moving people from low-lying areas in places like Champaran, Bhagalpur, and Patna to safer spots.

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.

Officials say they're monitoring embankments closely and doing everything they can to keep things under control.