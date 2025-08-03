UP government forms 11-member ministerial team to oversee flood relief
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up an 11-member ministerial team to handle flood relief across 12 districts.
Each minister gets a few districts—like Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' covering Prayagraj—and they've been told to visit affected areas right away, check on relief camps, and talk with families hit by the floods.
Quick action needed as heavy rains cause major problems
With heavy rains causing major problems, the government wants quick action: constant monitoring by district officials, round-the-clock embankment checks, speedy drainage, and making sure people get food and medical help.
There's also a focus on fair compensation for crop loss and extra care for women, kids, and even livestock.
The idea is to make sure real help reaches those who need it most—and that recovery happens as fast as possible.