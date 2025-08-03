'Burial without legal procedures': Shocking twist in Pithoragarh case

Police records from 2000-2015 deleted

The story got attention after an India Today report found that police records from 2000-2015—years linked to suspicious, unreported deaths—were deleted.

When Jayanth asked for missing persons data, police said key documents like postmortem reports were destroyed as part of "routine orders."

Jayanth worries this lack of records could make it nearly impossible to identify any remains, and the missing digital files have people calling for a deeper investigation.