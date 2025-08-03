Modi urges Indians to buy local amid US-China tensions
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging everyone to back Indian-made products and look past politics, especially now that the US has slapped a 25% tariff on Indian goods and put penalties on imports tied to Russia.
He shared this message in Varanasi, saying India needs to stay sharp about its economic future as it aims for the world's third spot.
Swadeshi is smart economics, says Modi
With festival season coming up, Modi wants both shoppers and businesses to get behind the 'Vocal for Local' movement.
He called Swadeshi not just smart economics but also a matter of national pride—something inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.
Supporting farmers, small businesses, and jobs for young people is key if we want India to compete globally, he said.
IMF predicts bright future for India
The new US tariffs have made trade talks between India and the US even trickier.
Still, there's some good news: The IMF expects India's economy to grow at 6.4% through 2026—way ahead of America's projected 2%.
So despite global bumps, India's growth story looks strong.