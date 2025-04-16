Pakistani shouting religious slogans attacks Dubai bakery; 2 Indians killed
What's the story
Two men from Telangana, India, were killed in a brutal attack at a bakery in Dubai.
The assailant was allegedly a Pakistani national who shouted religious slogans before attacking them with a sword.
The victims were identified as Ashtapu Premsagar and Srinivas, both employees of the bakery. A third man named Sagar was also injured in this incident.
Incident specifics
Details of the attack and victims
Premsagar's uncle told PTI that the attack happened on April 11.
He had been working at Modern Bakery LLC for the last five or six years and had last visited his family two years ago.
Premsagar is survived by his wife and two children, whose financial condition is said to be very bad.
Official statements
Government officials respond to the tragedy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has offered his condolences to the victims' families and said that he has spoken to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance in getting their remains back to India.
He assured full support to the bereaved families and said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will ensure speedy justice in the matter.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also said that Union Home Ministry officials were in touch with the families.