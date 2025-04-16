Trump demands apology from Harvard over 'antisemitism promotion'
What's the story
Donald Trump has upped the ante on Harvard University, demanding an apology over its alleged promotion of antisemitism.
According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, "Trump wants to see Harvard apologize. And Harvard should apologize."
"When it comes to Harvard, as I said, the president has been quite clear, they must follow federal law," she said.
This comes after Trump warned on Truth Social that the university could lose its tax-exempt status for its political and ideological activity.
Funding freeze
Trump administration freezes over $2 billion in grants to Harvard
The Trump administration has frozen over $2.2 billion in grants and contracts worth $60 million to Harvard University.
The university had refused to follow a new federal directive from April 3, which mandated dismantling its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) offices.
The order also demanded changes in hiring and admissions policies and cooperation with immigration checks for international students.
University response
Harvard defends its stance against federal directive
In response to the funding freeze, Harvard University defended its position by saying that the directive violates the First Amendment and exceeds the federal government's legal authority.
The university asserted in a public statement that "No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue."
Justification
Task force insists on funding freeze for civil rights protection
The task force behind the funding freeze from the Trump administration argues such measures are necessary to protect civil rights and ensure taxpayer accountability.
Trump had posted, "Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting "Sickness?"
"Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!" he wrote.
Harvard insists it is open to dialogue, but not unlawful demands.