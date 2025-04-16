What's the story

Donald Trump has upped the ante on Harvard University, demanding an apology over its alleged promotion of antisemitism.

According to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, "Trump wants to see Harvard apologize. And Harvard should apologize."

"When it comes to Harvard, as I said, the president has been quite clear, they must follow federal law," she said.

This comes after Trump warned on Truth Social that the university could lose its tax-exempt status for its political and ideological activity.